a year ago
Indian shares end higher as govt makes headway on GST bill
July 27, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher as govt makes headway on GST bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose to its highest in more than 15 months on Wednesday as sentiment turned positive after the federal government and states made some progress on the Goods and Services Tax bill.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.29 percent to 8,615.80 points after earlier hitting its highest since April 17, 2015.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.17 percent to 28,024.33 points after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10, 2015.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
