a year ago
Indian shares end higher as corporate earnings improve
July 28, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher as corporate earnings improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose for the second successive session on Thursday to its highest since April 2015 as sentiments were lifted by positive earnings of companies such as Bharti Airtel.

The BSE index closed 0.66 percent up at 28,208.62 points.

The broader NSE index ended 0.59 percent higher at 8,666.30 points.

Asian Paints ended as the top percentage gainer on the NSE after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

