a year ago
August 16, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall in line with global stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, as software services exporters retreated after Royal Bank of Scotland cancelled a contract with Infosys and as world stocks moved away from one-year peaks amid global concerns.

The BSE index fell 0.31 percent to 28,064.61, after declining as much as 0.75 percent earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index dropped 0.34 percent to 8,642.55, snapping two sessions of gains.

Infosys closed 1 percent lower after falling as much as 3.25 percent to its lowest since Dec. 9, 2015.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

