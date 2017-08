Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, reflecting the cautious sentiment in global markets after an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official said interest rates could rise as soon as September.

The BSE index fell 0.21 percent to 28,005.37, after rising as much as 0.39 percent earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index was down 0.21 percent at 8,624.05.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)