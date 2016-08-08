FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

India's NSE index hits 15-1/2 month high on strong US jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose to a 15-1/2 month high on Monday, tracking gains in other Asian markets, after solid U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations of an acceleration in U.S. economic growth at a time of ultra-easy global monetary policy conditions.

The broader NSE index rose 0.32 percent to close at 8,711.35, after hitting a high of 8,723.50, its highest since April 16, 2015, earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.37 percent at 28,182.57.

Both the indexes posted their third straight session of gains.

For the midday report, click

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
