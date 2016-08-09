FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian shares snap 3-day rally after RBI holds rates
August 9, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares snap 3-day rally after RBI holds rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains, as investors booked profit after the central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged, as was widely expected.

Outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio on hold, leaving it to his successor to decide if inflation is subsiding enough after the monsoon season to make a cut.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.38 percent at 8,678.25, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.35 percent lower at 28,085.16.

Both the indexes dropped as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the session.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

