Indian shares edge up amid valuation worries
August 11, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares edge up amid valuation worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday after posting their worst fall in nearly seven weeks in the previous session, as continued heavy buying by foreign investors helped lift blue chips such as ITC Ltd even though overall sentiment remained cautious.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.2 percent at 8,592.15, after falling as much as 0.41 percent earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 27,859.60, after declining as much as 0.28 percent earlier in the session.

Shares of cigarette maker ITC rose 2.1 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the previous three sessions, while Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after closing 2.6 percent lower on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
