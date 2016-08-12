FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India's BSE index posts third weekly gain; SBI jumps
August 12, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

India's BSE index posts third weekly gain; SBI jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's BSE index rose 1 percent on Friday and posted its third straight weekly gain, as State Bank of India surged on a smaller-than-expected rise in June-quarter bad loans, while a rally in crude prices also boosted energy stocks.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.05 percent at 28,152.40, posting a gain of 0.26 percent for the week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.93 percent higher at 8,672.15, recording a fall of 0.13 percent for the week.

Indian markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday.

Shares of State Bank of India jumped 7.1 percent, while Reliance Industries rose 2.1 percent.

For the midday report, click

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
