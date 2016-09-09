Indian shares end lower on profit-booking

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, tracking weak regional equity markets, as investors booked profits following reports of a nuclear test in North Korea and amid uncertainty over the European Central Bank's future policy steps.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.85 percent lower at 28,797.25, but posted a weekly gain of 0.93 percent.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.96 percent at 8,866.70, but recorded a gain of 1.62 percent for the week.

