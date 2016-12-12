India's NSE index falls 1 pct on Trump's visa comments, soaring crude

Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's NSE index fell 1.1 percent on Monday, snapping two session of gains, as information technology stocks were hit by tough talk on visas by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, while oil retailers declined after crude prices surged to their highest since mid-2015.

Sentiment was also weakened by continued uncertainty about the impact on the economy and corporate profits from the cash shortage sparked by the country's demonetisation drive.

The broader NSE index fell 1.1 percent to 8,170.80, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.87 percent lower at 26,515.24.

