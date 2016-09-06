FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
India's NSE index hits near 18-mth high on weak U.S. jobs data
#Financials
September 6, 2016

India's NSE index hits near 18-mth high on weak U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index jumped as much as 1.6 percent to hit a near 18-month high on Tuesday after tepid U.S. payrolls data on Friday tempered expectations of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The NSE index closed 1.51 percent higher on Tuesday at 8,943.00 after earlier hitting its highest since March 5, 2015.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.56 percent at 28,978.02 after hitting its highest since April 15, 2015 earlier in the session.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

