Indian shares end lower; HDFC falls on profit-booking

Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's NSE index edged lower on Wednesday after hitting their highest level in 18 months earlier in the session, as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd .

The NSE index ended down 0.28 percent at 8,917.95 after earlier rising to its strongest level since March 4, 2015.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.18 percent to 28,926.36 after earlier hitting its highest since April 15, 2015.

Housing Development Finance Corp dropped 2.12 percent after the mortgage lender gained 7.4 percent in the last seven straight sessions.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)