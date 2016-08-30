India's NSE index hits 16-mth high on positive earnings

Aug 30 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index closed up 1.6 percent on Tuesday after earlier hitting its highest in 16 months as positive earnings results including from DLF Ltd lifted sentiment.

The NSE hit its highest since April 15, 2015 before ending 1.59 percent higher at 8,744.35. It was the index's biggest daily percentage gain since July 11.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.58 percent at 28,343.01 after earlier hitting its highest since July 23, 2015.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)