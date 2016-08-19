FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower; SBI up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed marginally lower on Friday as global sentiment was subdued following comments by some U.S. Federal Reserve officials, although gains in individual stocks such as State Bank of India supported indexes.

The BSE index closed down 0.17 percent at 28,077.00, ending the week about 0.3 percent lower.

The broader NSE index fell 0.07 percent to 8,666.90, closing lower for the second consecutive week.

The Nifty Bank index touched a 17-month high, with State Bank of India gaining 4.1 percent.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

