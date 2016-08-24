FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares edge up but caution prevails ahead of Fed comments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Indian shares edge up but caution prevails ahead of Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by drug maker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd after stellar quarterly results, but sentiment remained edgy as investors awaited further cues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.25 percent higher at 28,059.94, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.21 percent at 8,650.30.

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 7 percent after the company on Tuesday reported a 24 percent rise in its June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher sales.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.