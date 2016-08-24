Indian shares edge up but caution prevails ahead of Fed comments

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by drug maker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd after stellar quarterly results, but sentiment remained edgy as investors awaited further cues on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.25 percent higher at 28,059.94, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.21 percent at 8,650.30.

Aurobindo Pharma jumped 7 percent after the company on Tuesday reported a 24 percent rise in its June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher sales.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)