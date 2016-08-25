FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares post worst day in 2 weeks ahead of Yellen speech
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares post worst day in 2 weeks ahead of Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early gains and closed at their lowest in two weeks as investors booked profits a day before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech that is expected to provide clues on outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Thursday's trading session was volatile on account of monthly derivative contracts expiry.

Firming up as much as 0.38 percent earlier in the day, the broader NSE index slipped in the latter half to close down 0.67 percent at 8,592.20, recording its biggest loss since August 10.

The BSE index fell 0.80 percent to 27,835.91, posting its biggest fall in two weeks.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.