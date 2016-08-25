Indian shares post worst day in 2 weeks ahead of Yellen speech

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early gains and closed at their lowest in two weeks as investors booked profits a day before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech that is expected to provide clues on outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Thursday's trading session was volatile on account of monthly derivative contracts expiry.

Firming up as much as 0.38 percent earlier in the day, the broader NSE index slipped in the latter half to close down 0.67 percent at 8,592.20, recording its biggest loss since August 10.

The BSE index fell 0.80 percent to 27,835.91, posting its biggest fall in two weeks.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)