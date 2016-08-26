FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

India's BSE index posts worst weekly fall in nearly 4 months; Fed awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's benchmark BSE index posted its worst week since early May on Friday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the day.

The BSE index ended down 0.19 percent at 27,782.25, posting a fall of 1 percent for the week, its worst weekly performance since the week ended on May 6.

The broader NSE index closed 0.23 percent lower at 8,572.55 and was down 0.86 percent for the week, its biggest weekly loss since the week ended on June 24.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
