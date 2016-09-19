FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares end higher for fourth straight session
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher for fourth straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, posting their fourth straight session of gains, as investors awaited key central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week for clues on global monetary policies.

The broader NSE index ended 0.33 percent higher at 8,808.40, after rising as much as 0.51 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12 percent at 28,634.50, after gaining up to 0.40 percent earlier in the day.

The Nifty IT index ended up 0.62 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, which gained as much as 2.76 percent to record its biggest intraday percentage jump in over a month.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.