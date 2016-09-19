Indian shares end higher for fourth straight session

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, posting their fourth straight session of gains, as investors awaited key central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week for clues on global monetary policies.

The broader NSE index ended 0.33 percent higher at 8,808.40, after rising as much as 0.51 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12 percent at 28,634.50, after gaining up to 0.40 percent earlier in the day.

The Nifty IT index ended up 0.62 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, which gained as much as 2.76 percent to record its biggest intraday percentage jump in over a month.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)