a year ago
Indian shares post lowest close in a month
September 27, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Indian shares post lowest close in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their lowest in nearly a month on Tuesday as a slump in European shares offset earlier gains after investors awarded the first U.S. presidential debate to Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump.

The broader NSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at 8706.40, after earlier gaining as much as 0.52 percent.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.25 percent lower at 28,223.70. Both indexes recorded their lowest close since Aug. 29.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
