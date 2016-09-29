FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end down as tensions flare up with Pakistan
September 29, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end down as tensions flare up with Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest declines since the Brexit vote in June, after India said it had conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.

The broader NSE index ended down 1.76 percent to 8,591.25, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since June 24, the day after the Brexit vote. Early in the day, the index dropped as much as 2.1 percent to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 29.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.64 percent at 27,827.53.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
