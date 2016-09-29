Indian shares end down as tensions flare up with Pakistan

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest declines since the Brexit vote in June, after India said it had conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.

The broader NSE index ended down 1.76 percent to 8,591.25, posting its biggest daily percentage fall since June 24, the day after the Brexit vote. Early in the day, the index dropped as much as 2.1 percent to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 29.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.64 percent at 27,827.53.

