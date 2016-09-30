FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian shares end higher; post first monthly loss since February
September 30, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher; post first monthly loss since February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, recovering from heavy losses suffered in the previous session after India said it had conducted "surgical strikes" on suspected militants preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-ruled Kashmir.

The NSE and the BSE indexes, however, posted their biggest weekly falls since February. They also fell about 2 percent each in September, posting its first monthly loss in six months.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.23 percent at 8,611.15, but fell 2.50 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.14 percent higher at 27,865.96, but lost 2.80 percent for the week.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
