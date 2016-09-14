FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares rebound led by banking stocks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Indian shares rebound led by banking stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a two-session losing streak to close slightly higher on Wednesday, led by a recovery in bank stocks, but sentiment remained weak on concerns over the ability of global central banks to prop up growth.

The broader NSE index ended 0.13 percent higher at 8,726.60 after declining as much as 0.31 percent to its lowest in two weeks earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.07 percent up at 28,372.23 after shedding up to 0.33 percent earlier in the day.

Indian stock markets were closed on September 13 for a public holiday.

The Nifty Bank Index ended up 0.60 percent after falling 3 percent over the previous two sessions. State Bank of India rose 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank gained 1.21 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.