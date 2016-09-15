FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares posts 2nd straight session of gains; BHEL leads
#Financials
September 15, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Indian shares posts 2nd straight session of gains; BHEL leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a second straight session on Thursday on short-covering in stocks such as Bharat Heavy Electricals, even as overall sentiment stayed cautious due to uncertainties surrounding the ability of global central banks to stimulate growth.

The broader NSE index ended 0.18 percent higher at 8,742.55 after declining as much as 0.25 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.14 percent up at 28,412.89 after shedding up to 0.22 percent earlier in the day.

Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 2.7 percent while ITC Ltd ended up 1.6 percent, after having lost about 7 percent and 5 percent respectively in the last three trading sessions.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

