Indian shares end higher for third session; oil refiners gain

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, posting a third straight session of gains, as lacklustre U.S. data helped ease investors' fears over the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.43 percent higher at 8,779.85, after rising as much as 1.20 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.66 percent at 28,599.03, after gaining up to 1.29 percent earlier in the day.

Both indexes, however, posted their first weekly loss in three.

Shares of state-run oil refiners such as Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp ended up 1.72 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, after the petrol price hike.

