FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indian shares end higher for third session; oil refiners gain
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher for third session; oil refiners gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, posting a third straight session of gains, as lacklustre U.S. data helped ease investors' fears over the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The broader NSE index ended 0.43 percent higher at 8,779.85, after rising as much as 1.20 percent earlier in the session, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.66 percent at 28,599.03, after gaining up to 1.29 percent earlier in the day.

Both indexes, however, posted their first weekly loss in three.

Shares of state-run oil refiners such as Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp ended up 1.72 percent and 0.9 percent respectively, after the petrol price hike.

For the midday report, click

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.