a year ago
Indian shares gain, BSE posts biggest weekly gain in two months
September 2, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares gain, BSE posts biggest weekly gain in two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark BSE index recording its biggest weekly gain in nine weeks, as strong August sales data of companies such as Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors lifted investor sentiments.

The NSE index gained 2.36 percent in the week, its biggest gain in seven weeks, and closed up 0.4 percent at 8,809.65.

BSE index ended 0.38 percent higher at 28,532.11 points, recording a 2.7 percent gain over the week.

Both indexes gained in four out of the five sessions in the week with the Nifty Auto index being the top performer after rising as much as 1.2 percent to hit a record high earlier in the session.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

