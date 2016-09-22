Indian shares gain after Fed's decision lifts mood

Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's NSE index rose 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks, as the Federal Reserve's decision to leave U.S. interest rates unchanged led to a rally in stocks across the globe.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.03 percent to 8,867.45, marking its biggest gain since Sept. 6.

The BSE index rose 0.93 percent to 28,773.13, its highest close since Sept. 9.

For midday report see