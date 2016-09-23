Indian shares end lower, but post weekly gain

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday as investors booked profits a day after the Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on U.S. interest rates sparked a rally, but indexes still ended up for the week, posting their third weekly gain in four.

The broader NSE index fell 0.4 percent to 8,831.55, but rose about 0.6 percent for the week.

The BSE index fell 0.36 percent to 28,668.22 but advanced 0.24 percent for the week.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)