a year ago
Indian shares fall over 1 pct; U.S. presidential debate in focus
September 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall over 1 pct; U.S. presidential debate in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, declining for a second straight session, as caution prevailed in global markets ahead of the U.S. presidential debate that will pit Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 1.30 percent at 28,294.28, after posting its biggest intraday percentage fall since Sept. 12.

The broader NSE index lost 1.23 percent to 8,723.05.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
