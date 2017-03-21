Indian shares end lower for second day

March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as losses in lenders hit by a Morgan Stanley downgrade and drugmakers hurt by U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory action offset gains in index heavyweight ITC Ltd.

The broader NSE index ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,121.50, while the benchmark BSE index also closed 0.1 percent lower at 29,485.45.

