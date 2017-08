March 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday tracking weak Asian markets after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass a healthcare reform raised doubts about his ability to push his agenda, while shares of information technology companies and drugmakers were hit by a stronger rupee.

The broader NSE index ended 0.69 percent lower at 9,045.20 while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.63 percent lower at 29,237.15.

