March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday as losses in the previous session were seen as overdone, with sentiment also improving as Asian markets recovered after some of the anxiety about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push his agenda subsided.

The broader NSE index ended 0.61 percent higher at 9,100.80 while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.59 percent higher at 29,409.52.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)