5 months ago
Indian shares end flat; NSE index posts best qtr in almost 3 yrs
March 31, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 5 months ago

Indian shares end flat; NSE index posts best qtr in almost 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.

The NSE index advanced 3.3 percent this month after hitting a record high of 9,218.40 on March 17. For the quarter it rose 12.1 percent, its best showing since April-June 2014.

On Friday, the NSE ended flat at 9,173.75, while the benchmark BSE index fell 0.09 percent to 29,620.50. Both indexes gained 0.7 percent for the week.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

