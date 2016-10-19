FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares end lower; financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits in financial stocks, which led the declines, while heavyweights such as ITC Ltd also weighed on the indexes.

The Nifty Bank index snapped a three-day rally and ended 0.43 percent lower, with ICICI Bank down 1.9 percent and State Bank of India 0.6 percent lower. ITC dropped 2.6 percent.

The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent lower at 8,659.10, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.24 percent at 27,984.37.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
