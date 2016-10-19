Indian shares end lower; financials drag

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits in financial stocks, which led the declines, while heavyweights such as ITC Ltd also weighed on the indexes.

The Nifty Bank index snapped a three-day rally and ended 0.43 percent lower, with ICICI Bank down 1.9 percent and State Bank of India 0.6 percent lower. ITC dropped 2.6 percent.

The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent lower at 8,659.10, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.24 percent at 27,984.37.

