10 months ago
Indian shares end higher; ICICI Bank among top gainers
#Financials
October 20, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares end higher; ICICI Bank among top gainers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, with financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd contributing most to the gains on the indexes.

The broader NSE index ended 0.47 percent higher at 8,699.40, while the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.52 percent at 28,129.84.

Almost all constituents on the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index, which also includes non-banking financial companies, closed higher.

ICICI Bank ended up 4.7 percent, while State Bank of India closed 1.8 percent higher.

For the midday report, click

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
