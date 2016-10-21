FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indian shares end lower but post biggest weekly gain in 7 weeks
October 21, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares end lower but post biggest weekly gain in 7 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, as investor risk appetite took a hit after a stronger dollar weighed on crude oil prices overnight and in Asian trading earlier in the day, with energy stocks dragging down both the indexes.

The broader NSE index ended 0.07 percent lower at 8,693.05, but rose 1.28 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.19 percent at 28,077.18, but ended up 1.46 percent for the week

Both the indexes posted their biggest weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 2.

The S&P BSE Energy Index closed down 0.82 percent. Reliance Industries Ltd ended 2.15 percent lower.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
