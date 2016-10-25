Indian shares end lower; Tata Group firms weigh

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in stocks of Tata Group companies after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as chairman of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.31 percent at 28,091.42, while the broader NSE index ended 0.20 percent lower at 8,691.30.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Consultancy Services lost between 1 and 2.5 percent, dragging down the NSE index.

