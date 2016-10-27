FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indian shares reverse losses as financials recover
October 27, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares reverse losses as financials recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's benchmark BSE index snapped two sessions of losses and ended higher on Thursday while the broader NSE index cut early losses to close flat, helped by a recovery in financials towards the second half of the trading session.

The indices were dragged down earlier in the day as shares in Tata group companies remained weak after the board of the salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Sons, in a surprise move on Monday replaced Cyrus Mistry as its chairman.

The NSE index ended unchanged at 8,615.25 while the BSE index reversed losses to close 0.3 percent higher at 27,915.90

The Nifty October Futures closed at 8616.20 on the day of derivatives contracts expiry.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
