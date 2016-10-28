Indian shares end higher, buoyed by Tata group stocks

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, led by a recovery in Tata group stocks and a rise in Tech Mahindra Ltd following its September quarter results.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.09 percent up at 27,941.51, while the broader NSE index closed 0.26 percent up at 8,638, posting its first gain in four sessions.

The NSE index fell 0.63 percent this week while the BSE index shed 0.48 percent. Both indexes gained about 0.3 percent in October.

