10 months ago
Indian shares end higher; bank, auto stocks surge
October 24, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares end higher; bank, auto stocks surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, driven by strong performances by ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, as investors gear up for a crucial week of quarterly results.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.18 percent at 8708.95. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.36 percent higher at 28,179.08, after touching an over two-week high earlier in the session.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp was the biggest percentage gainer on the indexes.

For midday report see (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
