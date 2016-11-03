FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indian shares fall to 3-1/2 month lows, tracking global cues
November 3, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares fall to 3-1/2 month lows, tracking global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday to hit more than 3-1/2 month lows, as investor sentiment remained weak over uncertainties about the outcome of the U.S. elections next week.

The BSE index fell 0.35 percent to 27,430.28, after earlier falling as much as 0.46 percent to hit its weakest since July 11.

The broader NSE index fell 0.34 percent to 8,484.95 after also hitting its lowest since July 11 earlier in the session.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
