October 6, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indians shares end lower, cement stocks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Thursday as investors booked profits in cement stocks after a stellar rally this week and amid caution ahead of the U.S. payrolls data, which is expected to give a better idea about the Federal Reserve's likely policy stance.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.41 percent lower at 28,106.21, while the broader NSE index closed 0.39 percent down at 8,709.55.

Among the cement stocks, UltraTech Cement fell 1.8 percent after rising about 4 percent over the last three trading sessions, while ACC Ltd closed 0.5 percent lower after a gain of 3 percent in the last four sessions.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
