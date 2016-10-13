Indian shares fall on low risk appetite; financials drag

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's BSE index fell to its lowest level in three months on Thursday as caution ahead of key quarterly results dragged down heavyweights in financial, technology and industrial sectors, with weak Chinese data hurting global risk appetite.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.56 percent lower at 27,643.11. It earlier hit its lowest level since July 11.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.56 percent at 8,573.35. The index hit its lowest intra-day level since Aug. 11.

