India's BSE index ends at 3-month low

Oct 17 (Reuters) - India's BSE index closed at its lowest in more than three months on Monday, as investors braced themselves for a tepid quarterly earnings season, amid weakness across global equity markets.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.52 percent at 27,529.97, posting its lowest close since July 8.

The broader NSE index ended 0.73 percent down at 8,520.40, its lowest close since July 21.

