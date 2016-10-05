FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indian shares post first fall in four sessions
October 5, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Indian shares post first fall in four sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday to post their first drop in four sessions, as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd after the central bank cut rates on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index ended 0.29 percent lower at 8,743.95, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.40 percent lower at 28,220.98.

The Nifty Bank Index closed 0.69 percent lower, after gaining 2.55 percent in the last three sessions.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
