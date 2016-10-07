FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; post best weekly gain in a month
October 7, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end lower; post best weekly gain in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday for a third straight session ahead of a U.S. jobs report due later in the day and the start of domestic corporate results season but still posted their best weekly gain in a month.

The broader NSE index ended 0.14 percent lower at 8,697.60, but was up 1 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.16 percent lower at 28,061.14, but was up 0.70 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 9.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

