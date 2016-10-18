FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Indian shares post best day in nearly 5 months
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares post best day in nearly 5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained most in nearly five months on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous session's multi-month lows, led by financial stocks such as ICICI Bank , while companies including Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd rose on short-covering.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 1.89 percent at 28,050.88, while the broader NSE index ended 1.85 percent higher at 8,677.90. Both the indexes posted their biggest gain since May 25.

Among the gainers, ICICI Bank rose 4.5 percent.

Tata Steel rose 3.44 percent after falling nearly 2 percent in the last three sessions, while Zee Entertainment gained 2.28 percent after shedding 12 percent in the previous four sessions.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.