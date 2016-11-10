FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India's NSE index rises 1 pct; banks rally on banknotes action
November 10, 2016

India's NSE index rises 1 pct; banks rally on banknotes action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index gained 1.1 percent on Thursday as lenders rallied on hopes their coffers would swell with people starting to exchange higher-denomination notes after the government removed the old ones from circulation.

Sentiment also got a boost as global shares recovered from Wednesday's steep falls in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.11 percent at 8,525.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.97 percent higher at 27,517.68.

The Nifty bank index rose as much as 3.92 percent to its highest in two months.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

