India's NSE index rises 1 pct; banks rally on banknotes action

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE index gained 1.1 percent on Thursday as lenders rallied on hopes their coffers would swell with people starting to exchange higher-denomination notes after the government removed the old ones from circulation.

Sentiment also got a boost as global shares recovered from Wednesday's steep falls in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.11 percent at 8,525.75, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.97 percent higher at 27,517.68.

The Nifty bank index rose as much as 3.92 percent to its highest in two months.

