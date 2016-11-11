Indian shares slump over 2.5 pct on fears of higher US rates

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares slumped more than 2.5 percent on Friday on growing fears that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies would be inflationary, leading to a rise in U.S. interest rates and denting the appeal of emerging markets.

The broader NSE index ended 2.69 percent lower at 8,296.30, and fell 1.63 percent for the week in its third straight decline.

The benchmark BSE index closed 2.54 percent lower at 26,818.82, and dropped 1.67 percent for the week.

Indian financial markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

