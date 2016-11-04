FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indian shares fall; post biggest weekly fall in five
November 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 10 months ago

Indian shares fall; post biggest weekly fall in five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit their lowest level in nearly four months on Friday, posting their biggest weekly fall in five, as sentiment remained weak on growing uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

Drug makers were among the top losers after Bloomberg reported that U.S. prosecutors could file charges by year-end in a criminal investigation of generic makers over suspected price collusion.(bloom.bg/2e6cZjF)

The BSE index fell 0.57 percent to 27,274.15, after earlier dropping to its lowest level since July 8. It fell 2.38 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since the week ended Sept. 30.

The broader NSE index fell 0.6 percent to 8,433.75, after earlier hitting their lowest since July 11. It lost 2.37 percent in the week.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

