9 months ago
REFILE-Indian shares gain for 4th day; banks rally on RBI cash move
November 30, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 9 months ago

REFILE-Indian shares gain for 4th day; banks rally on RBI cash move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "monthly" in second paragraph)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session as banks rallied after the central bank allowed lenders to include old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as part of their cash balance, making it easier to meet cash reserve ratio requirements.

But indexes still posted their biggest monthly fall since February as sentiment was dented by fears about the economic fallout from the country's demonetisation drive and on heavy foreign selling.

The BSE index rose 0.98 percent to 26,652.81, but was down 4.61 percent this month.

The broader NSE index ended up 1.01 percent at 8,224.50, but fell 4.79 percent for the month.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

